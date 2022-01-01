JPOST Digital Library
Ra'am Party leader Mansour Abbas and party members at the party headquarters in Tamra, on election night, March 23, 2021.

Ra'am candidate quits party list in signal of Ghanaim's impending exit

Bennett celebrates the government's anniversary; Lapid vows revenge against the rebel MKs.
Police are seen outside a residency in Haifa where a husband and wife were found in critical condition, on June 12, 2022.

Woman dies in possible murder-suicide stabbing in Haifa
An asteroid is seen near Earth in this artistic illustration.

US Capitol-sized asteroid set to pass by Earth Sunday in close flyby
Members of a special IRGC force attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022.

Understanding the new Israel-Iran tensions - opinion

13:52 PM

Raya Soraki approved as new head of Israel's Nature and Parks Authority
13:10 PM

Israel's next Eurovision rep. to be chosen through KAN committee
12:40 PM

COVID-19: Israel's Economy Minister Orna Barbivay tests positive

EUROPEAN COMMISSION President Ursula von der Leyen arrives for a summit of European Union leaders in Brussels, last month.

European Commission president heads to Israel with gas deal in the works

By LAHAV HARKOV
Police investigate after four suspects drove through a sobriety checkpoint, killing volunteer police officer Amichay Carmeli.

Suspected ramming leaves police volunteer dead, investigated as murder

By TAMAR URIEL-BEERI
Former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu heading to the courtroom for the Netanyahu's defamation case against former prime minister Ehud Olmert.

Netanyahu: 'I have no psychiatric history' — Olmert defamation case opens

By YONAH JEREMY BOB

Argentina seizes Iranian Mahan Air aircraft, confiscates passports
By ARIELLA MARSDEN
Smoke rises after a military strike on a compound of Sievierodonetsk's Azot Chemical Plant, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Lysychansk, Luhansk region, Ukraine, June 10, 2022.

Ukraine says it remains in control of Sievierodonetsk plant sheltering hundreds

By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Z-MAG all-terrain vehicle.

Defense Ministry orders hundreds of combat vehicles from IAI

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
EXITVALLEY PLATFORM

How to invest in leading Israeli startups?

By LIOR NOVIK
An employee checks cannabis plants at a medical marijuana plantation in northern Israel March 21, 2017

Israeli cannabis start-up launches exciting new product

By Lior Novick/Maariv
Iran, China and Russia hold naval drills in the northern Indian Ocean

China unveils new AI USV drone vessel after voyage completion

By Roman Meitav

Currency by TradingView

An Israeli Air Force F-35 flies during an aerial demonstration at a graduation ceremony for Israeli air force pilots at the Hatzerim air base in southern Israel, June 27, 2019.

Israel flew in Lebanese airspace over 22,000 times in last 15 years - study

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Significant damage to runways at Damascus International Airport after alleged Israeli strikes targeted the site

Alleged Israeli strike disables Damascus International Airport

By ANNA AHRONHEIM , JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Senior US advisor to travel to Lebanon to discuss maritime boundary
By REUTERS , OMRI NAHMIAS
US SECRETARY of State Antony Blinken meets with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu at the UN, in May.

Turkey is a threat to Syria - opinion

By GIRAN OZCAN
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan meets with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Ankara

Is an alliance emerging between Venezuela and Turkey? - analysis

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
RECEIVING HONORARY doctorate from Hebrew University, 2014.

Gail Asper - Be a ‘lifter’ and not a ‘leaner’

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
A couple is seen sleeping together. Sleeping with a partner is found to be much healthier than snoozing solo (Illustrative).

Sleeping with a partner better, healthier than sleeping alone - study

By AARON REICH

How can the EU want closer ties with Israel while funding terror NGOs? - opinion
By OLGA DEUTSCH

Is Ahmad Tibi the most powerful man in Israel's Knesset?
By GIL HOFFMAN
Single crystal of a mixture of 95% aluminum potassium sulfate and 5% chromium potassium sulfate. Growing period - 3 months in home conditions.

New time crystal experiment may open new horizons in quantum computing

By TZVI JOFFRE

THE BAITEREK monument and observation tower in Nur-Sultan is one of many architecturally triumphant structures in the capital city.

Kazakhstan, shaken by years of turmoil, now stirs

30 years after independence and six months after blood in the streets, a delicate balancing act of global geopolitics gets put to the test.
Attendees at Amazon.com Inc annual cloud computing conference walk past the Amazon Web Services logo in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., November 30, 2017.

Israeli cloud startup CloudZone announces new Portuguese branch

The branch will be headed by former FlipKick CEO Nuno Tavares
A mosaic map of 6th century Jerusalem found under the floor of St George's Church in Madaba, Jordan.

Madaba, Jordanian city full of holy sites, beckons visitors

Jordan's Tourism and Antiquities Ministry plans to encourage visits to Madaba after the Arab League designated the city as the Arab Capital of Tourism.
Main building of Uppsala University

Researchers uncover evidence of early Muslim burial in Syria - study

Researchers from Uppsala University analyzed the remains of a woman and a man found in Syria.
FROM L: Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US president Donald Trump, Bahraini Foreign Affairs Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani and UAE Foreign Affairs Minister Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan wave after the Abraham Accords signing ceremony, at the White House, September 15, 2020.

Abraham Accords: Israel carves new influence, regional peace

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
JUSTICE MINISTER Gideon Sa’ar confers with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in the Knesset. Sa’ar decided to defer Israel’s joining the Istanbul Convention.

Bennett's coalition aims for quiet week amid threats to its survival

By GIL HOFFMAN

Norway’s labeling of settler goods could harm ties with Oslo, Israel warns
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
A dead ibex is seen in Mitzpe Ramon in southern Israel, on June 12, 2022.

Four ibexes found dead in Israel's South in mysterious circumstances

By AARON REICH
Scene of suspected murder in Jatt, June 11, 2022

Man killed in Jatt near Tulkarm in northern Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

RALLYING AGAINST the Iran nuclear deal on Capitol Hill in Washington, 2015.

Iran increased efforts to obtain illicit nuclear missile technology - German intel

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL

Police officer who used Nazi symbol paid over $1.5m. to resign

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani reviews Iran's new nuclear achievements during Iran's National Nuclear Energy Day in Tehran, Iran April 10, 2021.

Iran nuclear program, Hezbollah’s meddling concern Gulf - analysis

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Laos' Major General Chanthong Sonetaath speaks to China's State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe before the ministerial working lunch during the 19th Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, June 11, 2022.

Chinese defense minister says ties with US at critical juncture

By REUTERS
US DEFENSE SECRETARY Lloyd Austin (center) and military brass, including Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley (left) are questioned in Congress last week on the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

China becoming more 'coercive and aggressive' - US defense chief

By REUTERS

A local resident rides a scooter near a destroyed shopping mall in Mariupol.

Russia-Ukraine War: Major cholera outbreak could hit Mariupol - UK intel

By AARON REICH
Lithuanian Army soldiers hold Lithuanian and NATO flags during the celebration of the 15th anniversary of Lithuania's membership in NATO in Vilnius, Lithuania March 30, 2019.

Russian parliament questions Lithuania's independence with new bill

By TZVI JOFFRE
Zelensky delivers a video address to the TIME100 Gala 2022 crowd.

Zelensky says ‘millions could starve’ due to Russia blocking Ukraine’s ports

By BEN ZION GAD
A man types into a keyboard during the Def Con hacker convention in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.

Russia says West risks 'direct military clash' over cyber attacks

By REUTERS
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson walk along a street after a meeting, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine April 9, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Three sentenced to death by court of Russian proxy in Ukraine

By REUTERS

Pope Francis waves as he leaves after leading a prayer for peace from Basilica of St. Mary Major in Rome, Italy May 31, 2022.

Pope cancels Africa trip, raising concerns for future mobility

He has been using a wheelchair for the last month, although he has kept up his activity, including a meeting on Friday with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
Pope Francis greets people after leading the Palm Sunday Mass at Saint Peter's Square, at the Vatican, April 10, 2022.

Yad Vashem chairman to meet Pope Francis at the Vatican

The meeting will concentrate on bolstering collaborative activities between Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, and the Vatican.
Pope Francis attends a Holy Mass in St. Peter's Square as he canonises ten new saints at the Vatican, May 15, 2022.

Vatican unveils ethics committee as corruption trial continues

The committee will be headed by a cardinal, Irish-American Kevin Joseph Farrell, who is based at the Vatican, but include four outside lay financial experts
Members of the "Fuck Cancer Choir" perform at the weekly general audience held by Pope Francis at the Vatican June 8, 2022.

Pope gives F-word cancer campaigners VIP treatment at audience

"You are good, you are poets, thank you," the pope, laughing, told them, a video on their Facebook page showed.

Passengers leave LAX after arriving from Shanghai, China, after a positive case of the coronavirus was announced in the Orange County suburb of Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 26, 2020

US drops COVID-19 testing for incoming international air travelers

By REUTERS
Illustrative image of children eating vegetables.

Here are steps you can take if you're concerned about the weight of your toddler

By DANIEL SARANSKY/WALLA!
Chickens await vaccination against bird flu at the settlement Peredovoi 100 km (62 miles) from the Russia's southern city of Stavropol, March 11, 2006.

Bird flu outbreak continues to spread in UK, North America

By TZVI JOFFRE
Sleep disorder

Poor sleep may worsen lung disease more than smoking - study

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Depression (illustrative)

COVID-19 conspiracy theories may be harmful to people with depression - study

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Adam Pally

Comedian Adam Pally jokes on antisemitic conspiracies in Ziwe interview

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) speaks at the Lincoln Memorial during the 'Get Your Knee Off Our Necks' march in support of racial justice, in Washington, US, August 28, 2020.

Massachusetts Democrats, including Ayanna Pressley, condemn pro-Palestinian project

By ANDREW LAPIN/JTA
A view of the synagogue in Halle, Germany, July 28, 2020.

Men with neo-Nazi banners gather outside German synagogue on anniversary of arson attack

By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA
The exterior of The Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology at Harvard University.

Two Ivy League presidents step down, leave different legacies on campus antisemitism

By ANDREW LAPIN/JTA , CALEB GUEDES-REED/JTA
BDS ACTIVISTS in action

Big Thief cancels Tel Aviv shows due to BDS, angering Israeli fans

By MICHAEL STARR

Nurit Tinari, head of the Foreign Ministry’s Cultural Relations Bureau.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs opens ‘365 Days of Israeli Culture’ Site

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
Tzahi Halevi with Bollywood legend Anupam Kher

Fauda star Tsahi Halevi delights Indian audiences with Hindi song

By HANNAH BROWN
AVI NESHER (right) and Amir Khoury, during the making of ‘Image of Victory.’

Israel Film Festival in LA comes full circle at 35

By HANNAH BROWN
Ronit Elkabetz

Seret UK Film and TV Festival held May 12– 19, 2022

By ALAN ROSENBAUM

Israel won the London Design Biennale Public Medal

By HANNAH BROWN

A woman fans herself in the summer heat (Illustrative)

Israeli heat wave reaches its peak Saturday; what's expected next week?

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
EU flags are seen outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels

EU proposes natural gas import deal with Egypt and Israel

By REUTERS

The Technion research team responsible for this new medical development.

Technion researchers print a functional ear implant

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Neptune and Uranus

Why are Uranus and Neptune different colors? -study

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Slightly larger brains than modern humans, and stronger, but extinct. An illustration of the Neanderthal man.

Ancient Swiss Army knife indicates how early humans communicated - study

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
A man looks at a reproduction of the Lascaux caves paintings at the Cap Science's exhibition hall in Bordeaux, October 12, 2012.

Movie and a mammoth? Ice Age people created animated scenes by firelight - study

By JUDITH SUDILOVSKY

Senior adviser and daughter Ivanka Trump and senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner attend a summit at the East Room of the White House May 18, 2018.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump said they privately accepted Donald Trump’s loss

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA
Left to right: Rep, Ann Wagner, a Missouri Republican; Rep David Trone, a Maryland Democrat; Sen. Joni Ernst, an Iowa Reoublican; Sen. Jacky Rosen, a Nevada Democrat; and Rep. Jimmy Panetta, a California Democrat, at a press conference at the Capitol, June 9, 2022.

Lawmakers launch bipartisan push for defense arrangement between Israel and Arab neighbors

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA

RABBI EPHRAIM MIRVIS attends the Association of Jewish ex-Servicemen and Women annual remembrance parade and ceremony in London in November.

UK chief rabbi: Prayer services don’t need to last for three hours

By ZVIKA KLEIN
LAW ENFORCEMENT vehicles near a synagogue group taken hostage in Colleyville, Texas, this past January. The book’s author is the synagogue’s founder and a key spokeswoman regarding the incident.

Holocaust memoir from founder of attacked Colleyville temple - review

By AARON LEIBEL

The Creation Michelangelo

Part 2 - The Relativity of Death: The informational structure of creation

By EDUARD SHYFRIN
REFORM JEWS hold up broken hearts as they demonstrate outside the Knesset in 1997 against pending legislation by ultra-religious parties to tighten their grip on conversion issues.

'Covenant': Creating a Jewish conversion spectrum - review

By SHUKI FRIEDMAN

Oats; illustrative.

Oat milk - why is everybody suddenly into it?

By Walla!
The Kosher Place

The Kosher Place: Kosher food in Abu Dhabi - review

By LINDA GRADSTEIN

DRAWN PATTERN shawls from Kashmir, India were a fashion hit in the 19th century.

History of the paisley motif shown at the Museum for Islamic Art

By BARRY DAVIS
Tel Aviv Pride Parade 2022.

Over 170,000 Israelis march in Tel Aviv 2022 Pride Parade

By TAMAR URIEL-BEERI , JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Travelers at Orlando International Airport, on May 23, 2022.

International travel still lags amid COVID, inflation and gun worries

By KATIE RICE/ORLANDO SENTINEL/TNS
The US Embassy in Jerusalem

US visa applications of thousands of Israelis postponed till 2023

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

London-based Energean’s drill ship begins drilling at the Karish natural gas field offshore Israel in the east Mediterranean

Why are settlers okay with the Knesset's vote against Judea and Samaria?

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
A right side view of three Strike Fighter Squadron 132 (VFA-132) F/A-18A Hornet aircraft in flight.

What Top Gun can teach Israel about Iran

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Family arrives in Israel

Major wave of North American aliyah expected summer 2022

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
MARLENE JACOBS, 67 FROM Toronto to Ramat Beit Shemesh, 2000

This woman is one of the happiest olim in Israel - here's why

By Rivkah Lambert Adler

One of The Port Tower Hotel's 149 rooms

Isrotel adds a new hotel to Tel Aviv’s beachfront

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Brown Hotels and Israair

Israir and Brown Hotels Group sign agreement to co-purchase hotels in Greece

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Daniel Ambash, head of a "cult," arrives for a court hearing in Jerusalem, on July 5, 2011.

Israeli cult head, polygamist jailed for sex crimes Daniel Ambash, dies

By SARAH BEN-NUN , Walla!
M&Ms.

Two M&Ms factory workers rescued after falling into chocolate tank

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Ohad Shaked

ThinkUp: an Israeli start-up is changing the way we innovate

By MAAYAN HOFFMAN
Emmanuel Benzaquen, CEO

The world runs on code, and they secure it

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
